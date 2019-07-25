Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Break Silence on Split Rumors

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are speaking out amid speculation about their relationship.
Following reports of a split earlier this week, the Riverdale co-stars took to their social media accounts to post a joint photo from their W magazine cover story, released Thursday. In the picture, which is giving us Twilight vibes, Reinhart and Sprouse can be seen sharing an embrace.
"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s--t," Reinhart captioned the picture on Instagram.
"UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult," Sprouse wrote alongside the cover photo.
For their cover story, Sprouse and Reinhart chose to be interviewed separately. The interviews took place in May, two months before breakup rumors emerged.
"I'm so glad we're making your job more difficult," Sprouse told the interviewer.
"We're not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot," Reinhart explained at the time of the interview in May. "We're acknowledging that we're in a relationship, but it's a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities."
Of her relationship with Sprouse, Reinhart admitted that she "didn't want things private" at first.
"Now that I'm X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he's encouraged me to take," she shared. "No one knows how long we've been together, and no one will until we're ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It's really special."
"If and when we break up on the show, I don't know," Reinhart said, referencing their characters. "It's weird being with an actor. You deal with s--t no one has to deal with."
Despite her quotes, it's noted in the article that the duo decided to "part ways romantically."
Of the separate interviews, Sprouse shared, "Lili is an incredibly talented individual who speaks for herself and deserves her own voice box in every single way. That alone is justification enough for me to do it like this. I don't think we're weaving two different narratives here."
Later on in the cover story, Reinhart opened up about how her life has changed over the past few years.
"Only three years ago, I was eating $2 hot dogs from 7-Eleven every day," the 22-year-old actress shared. "I applied to Urban Outfitters and a tanning salon before I booked Riverdale. It's not like I'm used to this life."
Reinhart also discussed being in the public eye and the pressure the comes along with social media.
"I don't handle it super well," she said. "I am a very paranoid person now because of it. I watch people watching me. I look at their faces to see if they're looking at me, if they know who I am. It's not because I want to be recognized; I'm just trying to prepare myself. It can be startling when they come up to you when you're not expecting it."
As for Sprouse, he got his start in the industry at an early age.
"When I was younger, I was always attempting to create a semblance of home or confidence or validation or whatever it was through work," the Disney alum shared. "Now I'm in a place where I'm chasing a lifestyle."
Sprouse also addressed the fascination surrounding his relationship with his co-star, saying, "Until you go through the paces and the dating stages and know that something is right for you, I don't think it's appropriate to bring others in. I think part of the fun that the audience had, and still has, is going: What's up with them right now? It's interesting! But in all honesty, my own happiness and her happiness come before caring about what people are saying."
For more on Reinhart and Sprouse's cover story, head on over to W magazine.
