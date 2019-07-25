Lil Nas X and BTS' RM Just Gifted Us With an Unforgettable "Old Town Road" Remix

Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 10:02 AM
Getty Images
Move over Billy Ray Cyrus! There's a new man joining Lil Nas X on the song of the summer.
Just when you thought "Old Town Road" couldn't get any catchier, BTS has decided to take part as a featured artist in the newly released "Seoul Town Road (Old Town Road Remix)."
RM of BTS wrote and sang the rap verses in English and changed the title to "Seoul Town Road" in an effort to blend Korean originality into the song.
"Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the Seoul town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more," RM sings in the new remix. "I'm gonna take my horse to the Seoul town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more/Kio, Kio."
For those who are unaware, all of the members from BTS hail from South Korea and Seoul is the country's capital city. Kio Kio is the tag for the song's producer, YoungKio.
The new remix comes as the original "Old Town Road" continues to top the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks straight.
In addition, the 2019 MTV VMAs nominations were announced this week and Lil Nas X received plenty of love including nods for Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.
"Vote for us!" Lil Nas X shared on Instagram when listing all of his nominations. "Thank U MTV."
And whether or not "Old Town Road" is deserving of the unofficial title of song of the summer, there's no denying the fact that Lil Nas X has had an unforgettable season.
Just recently, Time named the artist on the 25 most influential people on the Internet.
And guess what? We're only in July. Perhaps the best is yet to come!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?