Prince Harry Gets Gifts for Archie and Retraces Princess Diana's Footsteps During Hospital Visit

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 8:01 AM
Prince Harry received special gifts for his son Archie Harrison on Thursday during a visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital in England, where he retraced his late mother Princess Diana's footsteps.
The Duke of Sussex, who 11 weeks ago welcomed his first child with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, traveled to the facility to open a new £40 million wing. There, he was given a custom-made red, white and blue blanket bearing Archie's name, the conjoined monogram of Harry and Meghan and the American flag, as well as a miniature plush Theo the bear, the hospital's mascot.
During his visit, Harry browsed through a book containing photos of Diana visiting the hospital and signed the visiting book, which she had signed herself in November 1989. He later joked with nurse Julie Austin, who wore the hospital mascot's costume and had also met Diana during her visit 30 years ago.
Harry met patients and their families, including almost 2-year-old Noah Nicholson, who has spent most of his life at the hospital, and his mother, Tracy Nicholson.
The toddler appeared fascinated by the duke's beard, which made him laugh, and had a bit of fun with him; he appeared to playfully aim a soft shoe at Harry's head.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
"Don't throw it at me," Harry said.
Noah ended up playfully whacking him with a stuffed giraffe, according to reports.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The child's mother told the press the duke was "really good with the children."
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Harry then left to hospital to visit Sheffield Hallam University, where he met amputees and was shown virtual reality rehabilitation technology, which helps amputees train themselves to use prosthetic limbs.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The duke later attended the Invictus U.K. Trials at the English Institute of Sport, where he met powerlifters and families and friends of competitors.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?