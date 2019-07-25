Say Farewell to 2 More Netflix Shows: Designated Survivor and Tuca & Bertie

Netflix giveth (seriously, they're producing original shows at a rapid rate) and Netflix taketh. Two more shows now join the list of canceled Netflix originals: Designated Survivor and Tuca & Bertie.

Designated Survivor is an interesting cancellation. The series starring Kiefer Sutherland ran for two seasons on ABC before getting canceled by the broadcast network. Netflix swooped in and ordered a third—and what would turn out to be final—season. Tuca & Bertie hailed from the team behind BoJack Horseman and was met with favorable reviews and had A-list voice talent, but it seems it failed to find a big enough audience for the streamer's liking.