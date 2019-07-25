Stephanie Pratt Says She's Not Returning to The Hills Season 2 After Dramatic Feud With Cast

You know what you did—and Stephanie Pratt wants no part of it.

Just days after MTV announced its reboot The Hills: New Beginnings had been picked up for a second season, the reality star responded to a fan's question on Instagram about returning to the series, explaining she plans to sit out with a simple yet powerful "no."

The decision comes after Stephanie slammed her co-stars on Instagram. In a lengthy post earlier this week, she weighed in on everything from her love triangle with Justin Bobby and Audrina Patridge to her infamously tumultuous relationship with brother Spencer Pratt and sister-in-law Heidi Montag, who Stephanie claims was responsible for starting the rumor that Lauren Conrad and Jason Wahler made a sex tape way back when.

"Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you've been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago," she wrote. "You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don't have 1 friend (your nanny doesn't count- you pay her)."