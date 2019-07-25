Inside Jennifer Lopez's Gold and Glamorous 50th Birthday Party

Instagram
Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez!
The singer turned 50 years old on Wednesday and enjoyed her special day with her nearest and dearest. A source told E! News the two-time Grammy nominee celebrated with a party held at a private home on Miami Beach's Star Island that belonged to Gloria Estefan. The insider said the big shindig took place in the home's backyard overlooking the water. There were even fireworks!
"There are multiple tents and the décor is modern with a lot of white and gold," the source said. "There are big gold balls being strung across the yard and a large gold bar. There's lounge furniture and sofas also being set up on the lawn."
The color scheme was carried over to the cake, too. The multi-tiered sweet treat featured a black and gold design and was topped with gorgeous white flowers. The tables were also decorated with white flowers and candles. In addition, Lopez wore a gold ensemble for her big night, which she paired with metallic heels, hoop earrings and a chic ponytail.
Alex Rodriguez went all out for his fiancée's party, too. The former Yankees player, who donned a classic black suit and white button-up shirt, enjoyed hitting the dance floor with his bride-to-be.
"TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!!" he wrote on Instagram alongside footage of the duo rocking out to "All the Way Up." "Happy 5-0, @JLo. Te amo mucho."
"A lil bday turn up," Lopez added after re-sharing the clip.
Of course, Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, and Rodriguez's daughters, Ella and Natasha, also attended. In fact, J.Lo's kids even sang for their proud mama. Max performed a rendition of "My Shot" from the musical Hamilton and Emme sang Diana Ross' hit "Do You Know Where You're Going To?"
However, they weren't the only ones to take the stage. Lopez performed a few of her hits for the crowd, too.
The birthday girl also received several gifts, including a Porsche from her main man. A spokesperson told E! News "the 2019 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet starts at $133,00, not including a $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee."
In addition, A-Rod made a sweet video for his leading lady. He also gave a sweet speech at her big bash.
"To the love of my life, [you know] how much I love you," he said at one point. "Happy birthday, of course. It's been such a great journey for us, and it includes everybody here—our friends our loved ones. That we stay connected through the phones, through Instagram, through whatever, but the love you guys give us is felt every day from the bottom of our hearts."
He also noted how Lopez had recently finished performing 30 shows and called her "an inspiration" to millions of people around the world.
In addition, Lopez received several shout-outs from her celebrity pals on social media, including Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora.
We can't wait to see what this next year will bring!
