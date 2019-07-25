Inside Jennifer Lopez's Gold and Glamorous 50th Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

The singer turned 50 years old on Wednesday and enjoyed her special day with her nearest and dearest. A source told E! News the two-time Grammy nominee celebrated with a party held at a private home on Miami Beach's Star Island that belonged to Gloria Estefan. The insider said the big shindig took place in the home's backyard overlooking the water. There were even fireworks!

"There are multiple tents and the décor is modern with a lot of white and gold," the source said. "There are big gold balls being strung across the yard and a large gold bar. There's lounge furniture and sofas also being set up on the lawn."

The color scheme was carried over to the cake, too. The multi-tiered sweet treat featured a black and gold design and was topped with gorgeous white flowers. The tables were also decorated with white flowers and candles. In addition, Lopez wore a gold ensemble for her big night, which she paired with metallic heels, hoop earrings and a chic ponytail.