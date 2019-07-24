Beauty Influencer Jaclyn Hill Returns to YouTube and Says She's Completely ''Embarrassed'' Over Failed Cosmetics Launch

If you're a beauty devotee or love watching YouTube videos until your laptop dies, then you may have come across beauty guru Jaclyn Hill.

The long-time YouTuber and self-taught makeup artist has amassed a following unlike any other, with nearly 6 million subscribers on her channel. However, a few weeks ago she deleted all of her social media accounts (with the exception of YouTube) after receiving backlash over her eponymous makeup brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics.

On Wednesday, Hill returned to YouTube with a 19-minute video that read: "Where I've Been."

"I feel very uncomfortable right now," she began her clip, almost holding back the tears. "I'm terrified... I'm terrified of just everything."

In cast you're wondering what she's "terrified" of, here's some back story: In May, her eponymous brand released the So Rich Lipstick collection that featured 20 different shades of nude. And while the line sold-out, people started issuing complaints about their products. Many claimed they noticed hair embedded into the their lipsticks, shards of metal pieces, mold (however, this hasn't been confirmed) and other alleged contaminants.