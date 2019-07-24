Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Just Got an Official Marriage License in Las Vegas

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are headed back down the aisle, but this time it's for real.

On the heels of Lance Bass' accidental confession that the Vanderpump Rules stars weren't legally married, E! News can exclusively reveal they've just obtained a marriage license in—where else?—Las Vegas!

From photos shared to Tom and Katie's Instagram accounts, the longtime couple is indeed vacationing in Sin City, while newlyweds Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright as well as Randall Emmett have also recently touched down in Vegas.

Tom and Katie's actual wedding plans still remain under wraps, but the marriage license certainly suggests these reality TV stars are well on their way to exchanging vows all over again. Just last week, the topic of Tom and Katie's relationship status faced renewed interest after Lance offered a heartfelt apology for spilling the beans.