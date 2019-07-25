The Belt Bag Trend Is Here to Stay

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Belt bags, fanny packs, bum bags, whatever you call 'em. Once considered the accessory you were too embarrassed to wear, the bag has gotten a glow up in the past few years, and this is one trend that is not going anywhere.

Our What the Fashion hosts Justin Martindale and Justin Sylvester were just discussing this recently (watch the video above!). "It's cute..it accentuates the outfit," praises Justin S.

So therefore, owning just one belt bag will not do. We've rounded up a variety of on-point options to go with whatever your #OOTD is.