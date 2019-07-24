Beyoncé Reveals Her Exact Weight Prior to Strict Coachella Diet

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 2:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Beyonce, Homecoming, 2018 Coachella

Netflix

Beyoncé is sharing her health and fitness journey with the world.

The superstar singer took to YouTube on Wednesday to post a new video, entitled "22 Days Nutrition." In the video, which documents Bey's regimen ahead of her 2018 Coachella performance, we see the Grammy winner open up about the start of her journey.

"Good morning, it's 5 a.m., and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella," Bey says as she steps on the scale. "Every woman's nightmare...this is my weight, 175. Long way to go."

To prepare for the epic performance, Bey teamed up with her pal and trainer, Marco Borges, who is also an exercise physiologist and New York Times Best Selling author. Marco is the creator of 22 Days Nutrition, which focuses on forming healthy eating habits with a plant-based diet.

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Greet Beyoncé at U.K. Lion King Premiere

It's noted in the video that Bey actually followed the 22 Days program for 44 days in order to "meet her goals" for Coachella.

"I'm back on the stage after giving birth to twins," Bey, who welcomed twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in June 2017, says in the YouTube video. "I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine."

The 37-year-old singer recently teamed up with Marco to launch the 22 Days Nutrition Meal Planner, inspiring her fans to educate themselves on nutrition and healthy eating.

"It's time to work, so I have to get in that zone, it's like a different headspace," Bey shares in the video. "Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable."

Take a look at the video above to learn more about Bey's health and fitness journey!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beyoncé , , Diet , Diet And Fitness , Coachella , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.