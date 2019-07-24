Beyoncé Reveals Her Exact Weight Prior to Strict Coachella Diet

Beyoncé is sharing her health and fitness journey with the world.

The superstar singer took to YouTube on Wednesday to post a new video, entitled "22 Days Nutrition." In the video, which documents Bey's regimen ahead of her 2018 Coachella performance, we see the Grammy winner open up about the start of her journey.

"Good morning, it's 5 a.m., and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella," Bey says as she steps on the scale. "Every woman's nightmare...this is my weight, 175. Long way to go."

To prepare for the epic performance, Bey teamed up with her pal and trainer, Marco Borges, who is also an exercise physiologist and New York Times Best Selling author. Marco is the creator of 22 Days Nutrition, which focuses on forming healthy eating habits with a plant-based diet.