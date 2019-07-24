Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Film Role Is a True Crime Junkie's Dream Come True

Jennifer Lawrence is making true crime dreams come true.

The actress has landed the lead role in the highly-anticipated adaptation of the true-crime story Mob Girl, written by Teresa Carpenter. In the film, she will play the infamous Arlyne Brickman of the Colombo crime family, who became an informant for the government and ultimately brought down the famous mob. It will follow Arlyne's humble beginnings in the crime-ridden streets of New York, before delving into the nitty gritty details of how she became one of the FBI's most valuable assets.

And not only will Jennifer play the fierce woman, but she is also slated to produce the film.

There are high hopes for the versatile actress, considering her acclaimed roles in films like American Hustle and Red Sparrow.

Moreover, Lawrence will join a long list of actors who starred in true crime films that will go down in history.