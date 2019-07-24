Prepare to Die Over Tiny and Adorable Versions of This Is Us' Big 3

Might we be in for some tiny new versions of Kate, Kevin, and Randall?

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman posted an adorable picture of three small children, along with "I am dead. #ThisIsUs." The children look remarkably like preschool aged versions of the Big Three, and while we reached out to NBC for some context, they could give us none.

So for now, all we can do is guess that we're going to be hanging out with some very small Pearsons in season four, which sounds great and like a lovely little break from the struggles of adult life, which we saw everyone dealing with in season three.