Forever 21 Apologizes After Sending Atkins Diet Bars to Customers

Forever 21 has issued an apology after getting slammed for sending Atkins diet bars to customers.

Several shoppers called out the retailer on Twitter after receiving the unsolicited items along with their online orders.

"My mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21's plus-size collection and they sent [an] Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered," one social media user wrote on Friday.

"Bought a swimsuit online from forever 21 and they sent me an Atkins bar along with it," added another on Monday. "Lmaoo. Thank [you] for reminding me that I don't have a beach-ready bod."

Some Twitter users also questioned whether the brand sent the bars to only customers who placed plus-sized orders.

"I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus-size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21," tweeted another customer. "Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to tell me Forever 21. I'm FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? Do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?"