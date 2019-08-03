Happy Birthday, Tom Brady! See All the Cutest Family Moments From the Brady Bunch

If anyone has had a championship year, it's Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback, who turns 42 today, added yet another Super Bowl ring to his collection (he has now earned six) and walked the pink carpet at the Met Gala since his last birthday. All along the way, he's had wife and supermodel Gisele Bundchen and kids by his side.

The power couple, who celebrated 10 years of marriage together this year, first met on a blind date. Bündchen would later go on to tell The Tonight Show that it was love at first sight saying, "When I saw those kind eyes, I literally [fell] in love, like, right away."

They exchanged vows in 2009 and have welcomed two children, Benjamin and Vivian Brady. Brady also is father to son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan and Bündchen lovingly refers to as her "bonus child".