Niecy Nash's Apology to Her Body Is an Affirmation You Need to Recite Every Day

Stop everything—because you need to read this.

A new Instagram caption from Niecy Nash has turned into an affirmation worthy of daily recitation. The When They See Us Emmy nominee took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of photos of herself in a black one-piece bathing suit in front of a mirror.

"I APOLOGIZE to myself!" the actress began in her lengthy caption. "I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on, then proceeded to Drag Myself- pointing out every 'flaw', every bump, lump, scar, ripple & stretch mark."

The star continued, "Then u heard my sisters voice @kstew222 [Kellee Stewart] in my head say 'watch what you say about MY sister'....then I remembered that my body will hear everything my mind thinks about it.... then I thought about my dear sister friend @daniebb3 [Danielle Brooks] and how she celebrates her chocolatey thickness ( she's so fine!)."