Netflix Reveals August 2019 Lineup: Goodbye A Cinderella Story and Hello Sex and the City Movie

Change is coming to a Netflix screen near you.

With a brand-new month right around the corner, the streaming site is ready to say hello—and goodbye—to some of your favorite movies and TV shows.

Should we start with the good or bad news first?

For starters, we are sorry to report The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Hilary Duff's beloved film A Cinderella Story will be leaving Netflix in August.

But wait, there is good news! Sarah Jessica Parker and her gal pals will be seen in Sex and the City: The Movie starting at the beginning of the month. Plus, season five of Gina Rodriguez's Jane the Virgin will be streamed on the site.