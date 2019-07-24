Yep, You'll Be Obsessed With Why Women Kill Solely Based on This Preview

Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste—need we say more? OK, how about Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste starring in Marc Cherry's Why Women Kill, which looks like it'll be your new favorite soapy—and deadly—pleasure.

The new series, set to debut on CBS All Access in August, follows three different women in three different time periods dealing with one very similar problem: infidelity. Described as a darkly comedic drama from the creator of Desperate Housewives, the series is set in the 1960s, 1980s and in 2019 and follows three different women (who happen to live in the same house) dealing with martial issues.