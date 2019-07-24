Kyle Richards Hits Back at Ken Todd Over Claims She Bullied Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 6:33 AM
Bravo
It's a war of notes posted to social media for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars.
Ken Todd, husband of Lisa Vanderpump, took to Twitter to address Puppygate, LVP's exit and her costars. "It's a year this next month that all the negativity against my wife started. I know I am not the most eloquent writer—I see and speak in simple terms. This year, there has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink…When, at a time in her life this this, she needed her friends!" Ken wrote.
"What really irks me is the hypocrisy of this whole matter. The very PUBLIC issues—lawsuits, over 50 million dollars of the, loans in default, rehab, business misdoings, bankruptcies—have all been swept under a carpet. Lifestyles paid for with other people's money, I call bulls—t!" his Twitter note continued.
Kyle Richards, LVP's one-time pal, addressed his post on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
"Ken was saying that we're all wanting to talk about Puppygate because we don't want to talk about what's going on in our lives, but honestly I think Ken wants to talk about everything that's going on with our husband's lives and everyone else's because he doesn't want to talk about what really happened at the beginning of the season with Lisa and the dog coming out at Vanderpump Dogs," Kyle told host Andy Cohen. "We're supposed to talk about what happens between the women on the show and our relationship. Our husbands, our children did not sign up for the show, we did. So, that's what we talk about and we talked about with Lisa what happened on camera. We're supposed to be honest, that's why we're here."
Kyle took to her Instagram stories and Twitter to further her thoughts on the season nine drama and the falling out she had with Lisa and the longtime cast member's eventual exit. "The Real Housewives follows a group of women's lives and how they navigate through their friendships," she wrote. "We are followed by cameras that capture what we say and do. We are expected to be honest and say how we feel about any given situation…It is not scripted. It's our reality. I have been on this show many years now…There have been many tears and a lot of laughter over these nine years…I have made mistakes, made good choices, made bad choices, learned a lot and grown as a person.
"This season has left me so frustrated at times. Frustrated that people don't always seem to see the obvious. No, it's not editing. It's people who are good at ‘the game.' Bad people can be good at it and good people can be bat at it. People who have spent their entire life treating life as a game and ‘winning' at it have had lots of practice," Kyle continued.
"When I was told to go to Vanderpump Dogs way back at the beginning of the season, I knew right away what was going on. I was brought there to unknowingly be a part of making [Dorit Kemsley] look bad for entertainment purposes I suppose…Dorit made a mistake. She should have turned the dog back into Vanderpumo Dogs. There is no disputing that. I will not go around and around about that again. Maybe it was the $5,000 return policy that made Dorit think finding a good home for Lucy on her own was a better choice," Kyle said.
Regarding Ken's birthday tweet, Kyle said, "Ken is angry because the cast ‘bullied' Lisa when she was going through a hard time. Forgetting the fact that being honest isn't bullying, and the fact that someone has to actually show up to have any interaction with AND the fact that I resisted using any adjective in that realm when Ken got up in my face. However, I DO understand that was a difficult time for Lisa. I had many conversations with her over this time."
Kyle said even though Lisa was having a hard time, this was not new behavior for her. "It was a pattern that you would think would stop because she WAS going through a hard time. This pattern many of us had seen for so long it was hard to ignore," she wrote. "
It’s my birthday and I will speak if I want to! pic.twitter.com/tCJu156X7C— Ken Todd (@KenToddBH) July 21, 2019
In her lengthy Instagram story post, Kyle addressed Ken's comments about the issues happening to the Housewives and their families and said he brought them up as a cheap shot and to distract from "what started all of this in the first place."
Ken brought up Camille Grammer's comments regarding LVP's teeth and breath in his Twitter post (see it above). Kyle said her reaction to it was a nervous laugh and she apologized. At the reunion, Camille claimed Kyle said other comments about Lisa, but Kyle dismissed those in her post.
"Camille, in an attempt to distract from her actions, pretends she thinks we just were made she said nice things about Lisa. That way she can get a little support from trolls. By calling us Mean Girls. She uses Twitter as a gauge to see what the audience thinks and throws out things she thinks people will support her about," Kyle said.
On Watch What Happens Live, Kyle reiterated what she's said in the past, she wants to make up with Lisa.
"I always have room to fix things with someone that I have cared about so much. Lisa's very different like that…for me it would probably be a lunch, a conversation, honestly and then that would be the first step," Kyle said.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion continues Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?