Margot Robbie Reveals ''Personal Connection'' She Felt to Sharon Tate on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Margot Robbie took great pride in upholding the legacy of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Aussie-born actress portrays the late star, who was one of seven individuals murdered by Charles Manson's infamous Manson Family cult in 1969, in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming blockbuster also starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. E! News caught up with 29-year-old Margot at last night's red carpet premiere of the film, where she described the great lengths taken to respectfully depict Tate's life on the big screen.

In addition to being lent pieces of jewelry that actually belonged to Tate, Margot spent time with her sister Debra Tate while researching the role.

"[It] made me feel closer to her in a way that I don't think I could have," Sharon shared with us. "Reading things and watching things can only really get you so far, but having that personal connection meant a lot to me."