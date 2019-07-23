Margot Robbie Reveals ''Personal Connection'' She Felt to Sharon Tate on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 5:00 PM
Margot Robbie took great pride in upholding the legacy of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The Aussie-born actress portrays the late star, who was one of seven individuals murdered by Charles Manson's infamous Manson Family cult in 1969, in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming blockbuster also starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. E! News caught up with 29-year-old Margot at last night's red carpet premiere of the film, where she described the great lengths taken to respectfully depict Tate's life on the big screen.
In addition to being lent pieces of jewelry that actually belonged to Tate, Margot spent time with her sister Debra Tate while researching the role.
"[It] made me feel closer to her in a way that I don't think I could have," Sharon shared with us. "Reading things and watching things can only really get you so far, but having that personal connection meant a lot to me."
During a recent appearance on Today, Margot reflected further on the sadness she often felt while filming.
"It was kind of, sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real-life Sharon," the Oscar nominee said. "It would kind of hit you at moments. Suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you'd be tremendously sad. And other times she just made me feel so happy. But yes, there were moments where it was very sad."
Globe Photos Inc/REX/Shutterstock; Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures
All in all, Margot told E! News that working with a director as legendary as Tarantino was "incredible."
"Even when I was doing something as mundane as walking down the street he would set up 100-feet of track or a crane. It was always a really extravagant, amazing shot and that never really happens on film sets. It was spectacular," she gushed.
To hear more from Margot, check out our interview above!
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.
