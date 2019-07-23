Khloe Kardashian Teases True Thompson Is ''Coming'' for Kendall Jenner's Modeling Career in Adorable Photo

Move over, Kendall Jenner! There's a new model in the family and her name is True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her 1-year-old daughter's modeling skills, and in that same post, she teased her younger sister. "You guys I cant handle this! I'm so annoying I know but I'm obsessed," she shared with several heart-eye emojis. "She has the smile down!! Auntie Kenny.... baby True is coming for you!"

In the sweet snap, the reality TV personality's little nugget smiled for the camera as she sat on a white toddler-size bench chair. As for her fashionable 'fit? True rocked a pretty-in-pink dress and dainty jewelry pieces.

Striking a pose for the camera, its' safe to say that the Revenge Body star's baby girl has her angles down to a T! If anything, this isn't True's first time at the rodeo when it comes to taking professional portraits.