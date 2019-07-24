Four Revenge Body Trainers Reveal Their Favorite Gym Equipment & Top Tips to Staying Motivated

Luke Milton, Gunnar Peterson, Simone De La Rue and Harley Pasternak are some of the best trainers in the business. They are all Khloe Kardashian-approved after all.

Thus, it wasn't surprising when the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian fitness experts were all invited to speak at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival this past weekend in Santa Monica.

As some of you may know, Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival was a two day, one-of-a-kind celebration of movement, that featured heart-pumping workouts, live music performances and educational opportunities about holistic wellness.

As Milton, Peterson, De La Rue and Pasternak have all shared their tips and tricks with Revenge Body participants, they were all happy to dole out some advice to the festival attendees. Not only did the health gurus reveal their favorite gym equipment, but they also dished about their top motivation tips—and we couldn't be more grateful!

So, if you're looking to land your own Revenge Body this summer, be sure to take a look at the trainers' suggestions below.