The Rock in Her Life: Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Ride-or-Die Relationship

Very few people have had a tougher 2019 than Britney Spears.

The iconic pop star saw her year quickly spiral out of control shortly after leaving 2018 behind, as her father Jamie Spears' near-fatal colon rupture prompted her to cancel her impending residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, go on an indefinite work hiatus, disappear from social media, and eventually enter into treatment to focus on self-care amid all the stress.

Questions over just what was going on in Britney's world would ignite a movement among fans, turning the hashtag #FreeBritney into something of a call to action, as an investigation into her decade-long conservatorship was ordered by the judge on her case. While the results of the probate court's inquiry into the case remain to be seen, Brit's only just begun to come out the other side of her truly trying past six months.

She's returned to social media in a big way, embarked on several relaxing getaways, and even made a surprise red carpet appearance at the July 22 premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

And she's done it all with ride-or-die boyfriend Sam Asghari by her side.