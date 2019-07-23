Wendy Williams, College Admissions Scandal Getting the Lifetime Movie Treatment

Wendy Williams Show
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 11:25 AM
Wendy Williams Show
Think you know the story of Wendy Williams? Think again.
Williams will executive produce a biopic about her life for Lifetime. The movie is said to reveal the highs and lows she's experienced through the years, from her time dishing celebrity news to becoming it.
"The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy's journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive," Lifetime said in a release.
Leigh Davenport wrote the script with production starting in fall of 2019 and a 2020 premiere date. A documentary about Williams' life will accompany the movie.
Lifetime is also working on four new hours of Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath. Additionally, the network is developing Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, an investigative piece on the billionaire financier who is accused of sex crimes and trafficking.
Never one to shy away from ripping from the headlines, Lifetime also announced College Admissions Scandal (working title), a two-hour movie about, well, the college admissions scandal involving adults around the country who were accused of criminally conspiring to get their children into some of the top schools in America. Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and When They See Us' Felicity Huffman were allegedly involved in the scandal.
A TV show about the scandal was previously announced as being in development, and we had some casting ideas for who should play Loughlin and Huffman. See them below.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Australian LGBTI Awards, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The Xena: Warrior Princess star made it known she wants a part in the series on Twitter. And not just any part…
Getty Images
Lawless tweeted in response to the news, "I WANT TO PLAY BOTH OF THEM!!!!"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
We all know Dern could take this project and role to new heights.
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/WireImage
Were they separated at birth? Plus, Turco has been killing it in on The 100 for seasons, she would do well in the role.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film
Could this role finally get Coon the Emmy she deserves?
Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
She knows her way around wigs if needed, but really Russell sort of looks like Loughlin and has the acting ability to really make the role pop.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival, Barry King/Getty Images
Looks and acting ability collide here.
Getty Images
You know you thought about it.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
As Cersei Lannister, Headey played a woman willing to go to great lengths for her kids. Sound familiar? But this would be a chance for Headey to 1. Not wear armor and 2. Show her range even more.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Stella Artois, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
An Oscar winner to play an Oscar nominee? You know Swank has the chops.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Preston won an Emmy for guest starring on The Good Wife and is tearing it up on screen in TNT's Claws every summer. This type of role is perfect for her.
