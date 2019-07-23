Go Behind the Scenes of Orange Is the New Black's Final Season and Try Not to Cry

Grab the tissues because Netflix is taking you behind the scenes of Orange Is the New Black's final season. In the video below, the Orange Is the New Black cast looks back on the seven-season show and how life-changing it's been, both for them and for viewers.

"Orange has become this really great voice for people," Laura Prepon says in the behind-the-scenes featurette. "It's so wonderful to be a part of."

The series, which originally followed Taylor Schilling's Piper Chapman during her time in prison but expanded to focus on the other inmates, is wrapping up on Friday, July 26. And it's become so much more than a prison dramedy.