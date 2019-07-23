Man Searching for Taylor Swift Arrested Near Her Home With Bat, Crowbar

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
A man hoping for a "visit" with Taylor Swift was arrested near her home in Rhode Island over the weekend.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey confirms to E! News that David Liddle was taken into custody on Friday, July 19, after receiving a call about a suspicious man in the area. According to the Westerly Sun, police arrived to the Watch Hill Boat Yard and Liddle attempted to walk away from them. After catching up, police conducted a search of Liddle's backpack, which had an aluminum baseball bat sticking out of it.
That's when police discovered lock picks, a crowbar and screwdrivers, as well as other tools in the backpack. Liddle was booked under possession of burglar tools and weapons other than firearms.
"He has a history — security guards at the home told us that he was already on a watch list because there were concerns he could pose a threat," Lacey told the outlet. "It is our understanding that he may have visited other properties belonging to Taylor Swift in the past."
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
"He kept telling us he knew her personally and was just coming to visit," Lacey said of Liddle, who is from Iowa. "He said he was trying to launch his singing career and she had agreed to help."
Liddle, who arrived to Rhode Island via a train and had previously visited Nashville and Memphis, was also spotted by the front gate of Swift's home prior to his run-in with police. After the seizure of the tools, Liddle was arrested and held on $10,000 bail.
Court records show that he was also issued a no contact order.