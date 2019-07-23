Tyler Cameron Defends Luke Parker After The Bachelorette: Men Tell All

ABC
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 8:18 AM
ABC
Tyler Cameron is sticking up for his fellow Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker.
After watching Parker take the hot seat on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, Cameron headed to Twitter to defend the controversial contestant.
"I can't help but have respect for anybody who goes on this show and puts themselves out there," he wrote in a note shared on the social network. "[You're] immediately placed on the chopping block for the world to come at you. I have made a lot of jokes about Luke, myself, and other cast members on this show. They were meant to be taken light heartedly and not seriously."
He then made it clear he wishes Parker nothing but the best in the future.
"Luke, we may not agree, nor do we have the same beliefs, but I wish you nothing but success and growth in your future and hope you achieve all that you want to achieve in this world," he added. "No one should be condemned forever."
After seeing the tweet, Parker wished Cameron the same good fortune.
"I want nothing but the best for you [too], brother!" he replied. "I appreciate this."
Cameron didn't always show sympathy towards the import/export manager from Gainesville, Ga. As fans saw last night, Cameron called Parker a "joke" after Hannah Brown shared his controversial comments about sex during the rose ceremony, which Parker crashed after getting eliminated.
To be fair, Cameron wasn't the only one in The Bachelor mansion who had an issue with Parker. In fact, During the Men Tell All, fellow contestant Connor Saeli said he respected Parker for dealing with the "firestorm" over his actions. However, he then followed up with a big "f--k you." In fact, several of the contestants refused to accept the apology Parker gave for his behavior on the show.
Cameron is still in the running for Brown's final rose along with Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber. Fans can see how Brown's journey to find love ends on next week's Bachelorette finale.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?