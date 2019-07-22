Ariana Grande Cuts Ties With Celeb Photographer Marcus Hyde Over Model's Nude Photo Claim

Instagram
Ariana Grande has seemingly spoken out against celeb photographer Marcus Hyde, after a model accused him of bribing her for nude portraits.
On Sunday night, Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya took to her Instagram account and shared screenshots of her alleged direct messages with Hyde. She claimed that she reached out to him via DM after he posted an ad looking for models.
In her screenshots of their alleged conversation, she claimed that he asked her for nude photos in exchange for a free photo session. However, when she declined and said that she was only "comfortable shooting lingerie and partial nudity," he allegedly responded with: "It's 2k then."
"Yeah you wack," she said, according to her screenshot of their private messages. "Find someone else," he said. "I'll keep shooting celebs."
The 33-year-old photographer has worked with Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, Jhené Aiko and more.
Following Sunnaya's accusations, many celebs have commented on the situation, including the "Thank U, Next" singer.
"dear models/artists in LA / anywhere," the 26-year-old singer began her caption on Instagram Stories. "i have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation."
She continued, "please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don't, please don't. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f--ked and i'm sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there."
In another text box, Grande wrote, "i hate hearing about things like this. i am sorry that this was anybody's experience and know that it doesn't have to be."
The "7 Rings" star also encouraged her fans to "look out for one another."
Along with Ariana, other celebs have addressed the alleged incident, including Bella Thorne, Michelle Visage and drag queen Aquaria.
"WE JUST LET THIS S--T SLIDE ALL THE TIME IT AINT OK," Thorne commented on Diet Prada's Instagram post about the situation. "So normal tho and that makes it MORE GROSS."
"This is not only gross but it's bordering on extortion," Visage chimed in.
Since receiving backlash, Hyde appears to have deleted his Instagram account.
E! News has reached out to Hyde for comment.