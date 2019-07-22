Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Quentin Tarantino and the cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are transporting fans back to the summer of '69. 

Brad PittLeonardo DiCaprioMargot Robbie and more A-listers are expected to hit the red carpet tonight in honor of the highly-anticipated blockbuster's Los Angeles premiere. 

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned a reported 7-minute standing ovation following its screening at the Cannes Film Festival, follows struggling actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they attempt to revive their careers in show biz. Their stories intersect with a piece of history when actress Sharon Tate (Robbie) moves into the neighborhood and is murdered by members of Charles Manson's (Damon Herriman) infamous cult. 

The film also marks Luke Perry's final role prior to his death in March. Of the experience, Pitt told Esquire that it was "really special" to work with the actor, adding, "He couldn't have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him."

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino

  

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio

  

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

  

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

  

Vanessa Hudgens, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens

In Armani

Travis Scott, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Travis Scott

  

Bruce Dern, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bruce Dern

  

Margaret Qualley, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Margaret Qualley

In Prada

Sydney Sweeney, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu

Madisen Beaty, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Madisen Beaty

  

Dylan Brosnan, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dylan Brosnan

  

Eli Roth, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Eli Roth

  

Andy Serkis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Andy Serkis

  

Austin Butler, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

  

Rumer Willis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis

  

Noomi Rapace, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Noomi Rapace

Scout Willis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Scout Willis

  

Nick Cave, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Nick Cave

Tallulah Willis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tallulah Willis

  

Rebecca Gayheart, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rebecca Gayheart

  

Toni Basil, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Toni Basil

  

Don Johnson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Don Johnson

  

Adriana Lima, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Adriana Lima

In Magda Butrym

Mike Moh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mike Moh

  

Maya Hawke, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Maya Hawke

  

Harley Quinn Smith, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Topher Grace

  

Harley Quinn Smith, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Harley Quinn Smith

  

Britney Spears, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Britney Spears

Jim Jefferies, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jim Jefferies

  

Tara Juergens, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tara Juergens

  

Clifton Collins Jr., Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Clifton Collins Jr.

  

Walton Goggins, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Walton Goggins

  

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26. 

