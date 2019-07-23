2019 MTV VMAs Nominations: The Complete List

You won't want to miss the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards!

Nominations for this year's VMAs were announced Tuesday, and—drumroll please!—Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are clocking in as the most-nominated artists. Both pop stars earned 10 nods each, followed by first-time VMA contenders Billie Eilish with nine and Lil Nas X with eight.

The VMAs is also introducing two new categories: "Best K-Pop" and "Video for Good."

Starting now through Aug. 15, music fanatics can cast their votes at vma.mtv.com across 14 different categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year" and more. Fans will also be able to vote by messaging the VMAs' official social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook Messenger, as well as through Alexa-enabled devices.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is set to host the annual ceremony, which takes place at the end of next month.

Check out the complete list of 2019 MTV VMAs nominations below: