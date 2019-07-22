Here's Where Amber Portwood's Relationship Stands With Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood wants to keep her family together.

More than two weeks after the Teen Mom OG star was arrested on a domestic battery charge, E! News is learning exclusive new details about the current dynamic between Amber and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

According to a source, Amber was able to see the couple's son a few days ago in a visit coordinated by Child Protective Services.

It marked the reality star's first meeting with baby James since her arrest earlier in the month.

As for where things stand with Andrew, our source says their status is "up in the air."