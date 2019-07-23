How Irina Shayk Is Taking Time to Heal After Her Split From Bradley Cooper

Something that has become obvious over the years: Irina Shayk is as tough as it gets.

"I think now a woman has the freedom to work and to be a mom and to be herself," the supermodel told E! News in October at an event for her Ellen Tracy capsule collection collaboration for Lord & Taylor. "I think it's really important to remember that a woman is the strongest one and that if we want we can manage everything at the same time.

"And it's really important to just be yourself and just remember who you are and manage everything, because we can manage everything if we want to."

That they can. And so she is since splitting up with Bradley Cooper after four years together, which required them to reinvent their relationship as committed co-parents of 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.