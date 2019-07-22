Melanie Scrofano Reveals What Really Surprised Her About Wynonna Earp Fans During Production Delay

Viewers never gave up on Wynonna Earp and the persistence paid off in the end. After months in limbo, the Syfy series officially got back on track for a fourth season.

"I can't wait see our crew. I want to see all of the people who make this come alive and get inspired again," series star Melanie Scrofano star told E! News at the Entertainment Weekly Comic Con party in San Diego.

Scrofano was moved by the fans who took to social media with the #FightforWynonna tag, as well as those who took to the streets and paid for billboards to show their support of the series based on the IDW comic book series of the same name.