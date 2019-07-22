Prince George Looks So Grown-Up in Family Photo With Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince George turned 6 years old on Monday and received well-wishes from royal admirers near and far.

One of these celebratory messages came from Domhnall—the mascot of the Irish Guards. The darling dog's handler took to Instagram on Monday to share a special message from his four-legged friend.

"Domhnall and the Irish Guards would like to wish HRH Prince George a very happy birthday," the caption read. "Always ready to serve."

The post showed the pooch sitting next to George and Princess Charlotte while their dad, Prince William, stood behind them and held their baby brother Prince Louis.

The photo appeared to be taken earlier this month at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Charlotte donned an adorable floral print dress for the outing while her brothers wore polos and shorts. The Duke of Cambridge kept it a bit more formal by wearing a classic suit.