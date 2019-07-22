You'll Never Believe How Shawn Mendes Got His New Arm Tattoo

It seems like Shawn Mendes is spending some of his afternoons reading tweets from you.

Such was the case last week when the Grammy nominee responded to photos a fan tweeted of himself with a butterfly tattoo edited onto his arm. "Wait this is awesome, can u DM the drawing ??" Mendes tweeted back.

In screenshots the fan shared, the singer also messaged her on Twitter, asking if she could send a photo of the butterfly tattoo and how she had edited it onto his arm.

She ultimately pointed him to a drawing done by Santiago-based tattoo artist, @macdreaper, with flowers covering one of the butterfly's wings.