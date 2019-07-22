Why Nicole Kidman Did Not Censor Keith Urban's Song About Their Sex Life

When it comes to Keith Urban's work, Nicole Kidmanis hands-off.

During an interview on Breakfast With the Stars With Kyle & Jackie O, the Big Little Lies star was asked about her famous husband's track, "Gemini," and how he described her in the bedroom. On the song from his 10th studio album, Graffiti U, Urban sings that she's a "maniac in the bed, but a braniac in her head."

"I don't censor his art," she told the co-hosts. "If I can be a muse for it."

The Oscar winner further further agreed, "It is embarrassing, but at the same time, yes it's better than saying, 'God, I'm so bored...Make an effort, Nicole.'"