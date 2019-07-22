Comic-Con 2019 Highlights: 7 of This Year's Most Memorable Moments

Getty Images
Comic-Con 2019 is officially over.
While many fans are already counting down the days until next year's big event, they shouldn't forget all the fun and festivities they relished in over the past few days.
From the creative cosplay and enormous exhibit hall to the star-packed panels and terrific trailers, there was something for every superhero fan, sci-fi enthusiast and pop culture lover to enjoy. There were also quite a few surprises at this year's convention, including some unexpected celebrity cameos.
All in all, Comic-Con's 50th anniversary was one for the memory books. Still, it can be hard to recall every major moment that took place within the San Diego Convention Center. But don't worry—we're here to help.
To look back at some of the biggest highlights from this year's convention, check out the gallery below.
From IT Chapter Two's teaser to Star Trek: Picard's sneak peek, there were plenty of film and TV trailers to keep fans entertained and excited for more.
Now that's what we call super style. From Game of Thrones getups and Disney duds to sci-fi fashion and Marvel makeovers, the cosplay at this year's convention was truly out of this world.
Whether it was Tom Cruise's unexpected landing on the Hall H stage for Top Gun: Maverick or Angelina Jolie's exciting emergence during Marvel's presentation, there were several surprise celebrity cameos.
Speaking of Jolie, the actress has officially joined the MCU! The announcement was made during the studio's triumphant return to Hall H on Saturday. The Oscar winner is set to appear in The Eternals along with Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. However, this wasn't the only major announcement the studio made. Marvel is also working on an array of other films—including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Blade—as well as several new series—including Hawkeye, What If…?, Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
It's never easy to say goodbye. Game of Thrones proved this to be true once again during the cast's final Comic-Con appearance. There were certainly some awkward moments during the star-studded panel—like when Nikolaj Coster-Waldau received some backlash for calling Jaime Lannister's ending with Cersei "perfect." However, there were some interesting tidbits, too. For instance, Maisie Williams shut down rumors that her character, Arya Stark, received help in killing the Night King.
This wasn't the only final farewell at the convention. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast also revealed the show would be ending after season seven, and Danai Gurira confirmed season 10 would be her last on The Walking Dead. In addition, the cast of Supernatural bid a tearful adieu to their fans.
Congratulations, Mark Hamill! The Luke Skywalker star received the Icon Award at this year's convention. However, he wasn't the only one to take home a trophy this year. The event also hosted the annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards—a.k.a. the "Oscars" of the comic book world—on Friday and honored some of the best in the biz.
Riverdale honored the late Luke Perry at this year's convention by sharing a touching tribute reel. The show's creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, also revealed that Perry's friend, Shannen Doherty, will be featured on season four.
"We really wanted to honor Luke, we really wanted to honor Fred [Andrews]" Aguirre-Sacasa said, per Entertainment Weekly. "We wanted it to be a very special episode, kind of [a] standalone."
This wasn't the only emotional moment during the convention. Conan O'Brien also invited attendees dressed up as Chewbacca to come onto the stage and honor the late Peter Mayhew with a "21 Wookie salute."
We can't wait until next year!
