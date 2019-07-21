Lili Reinhart Says It Was ''Intense'' Filming Hustlers and Riverdale at the Same Time

Between filming Riverdale and Hustlers, Lili Reinhart admitted that she had two totally different experiences.

While stepping out in San Diego for Comic-Con 2019, the 22-year-old actress opened up about her rather risqué role in the upcoming strip club drama, Hustlers.

"It was intense," she told E! News while sitting with her CW co-stars at the convention. "[But] really a lot of fun and so different from Riverdale. I started filming Hustlers as I was wrapping the third season, so I was going back and forth a lot, which was two completely different...worlds."

She added, "It was a really great experience."

During the interview, Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes chimed in and said Reinhart was made for the stripper film. "It was written in the cards for her," the 25-year-old actress expressed. When the Galveston star asked why, the Brazilian beauty reminded her of that one steamy Riverdale episode. "Because of that episode...when you did a strip tease."