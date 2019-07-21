Scarlett Johansson Talks Black Widow Film and Angelina Jolie and Other Woman Joining MCU

The rumors are true: Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Black Widow in a standalone film, while a slew of other female celebs will portray prominent characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And she says, it's about time.

On Saturday at Marvel Studio' presentation at Comic-Con 2019, it was confirmed that a standalone Black Widow movie is in the works, and will see the actress reprise the role of her Avengers character. Cate Shortland is directing the new film, which also stars Stranger Things' David Harbour, plus Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz.

"I'm very excited about it, and I have to say, I was nervous coming here because we're in the middle of shooting right now, so it's not a time that you could ever share anything with anybody on any side of the movie, particularly in this universe, where everything is just so huge and the pressure's on. But I'm really, really proud of what we showed today."