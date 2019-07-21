Miranda Lambert Strikes a Pose With Her Shirtless Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Mini Trip

It's a "hot couple summer" for Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

With temperatures rising all weekend long, it looks like the newlyweds decided to take a mini trip to Lake Tahoe. It's most certainly one way to shake off the heat.

"Lake Tahoe," the 35-year-old country star captioned her Instagram post, alongside several snaps of her and her beau's getaway. "A great show and a few really cool days off! #lakelife #roadfamily."

During the couple's trip, "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer not only captured their breath-taking views, but the two shared their fun-filled lake day.

Posing on a boat along the lake, the pair rocked vibrant swimwear with Lambert opting for a multi-colored bikini, a hot pink souvenir hat (because, why not?!), large sunnies and hoop earrings. As for the New York native? He matched his wife and threw on bright and colorful swim trunks, a cap and aviators.