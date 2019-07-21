Camila Cabello Gets Real About Her Struggles With Anxiety: ''I've Changed So Much''

Camila Cabello might seem like the life of the party, especially after dropping a club banger with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes, but that's not entirely the case.

The 22-year-old star took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share her personal struggles with anxiety and the ways she's learned to cope with being "incredibly nervous" and "socially anxious." In her deeply honest Instagram post, the "Havana" singer also opened up about her childhood experience with anxiety.

"I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door," she captioned her lengthy post. "I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that."