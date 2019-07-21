Nicole Kidman Weighs in on Possible Big Little Lies Season 3 Renewal

Big Little Lies fans are itching for a third season of the Emmy-winning HBO show, but there is a tall order involved for a renewal to happen.

Cast member Nicole Kidman weighed in on the matter in a recent interview with News Corp Australia, posted on Saturday, a day before the season two finale.

"I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas," she said. "But we would not do it without all of the same people involved...even the kids."

Fans were thrilled and somewhat surprised to even get a second season for HBO's female-driven, A-list cast ensemble limited drama series, which also stars returning actresses Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, plus Meryl Streep as newcomer Mary Louise, Kidman's character's conniving mother-in-law. The primary stars are among the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, and are always busy with projects.

Show creator David E. Kelly told E! News in June, "We wrote season two as if this were the end."

At the Television Critics Association press tour in February, Kelly said there was "no such plan now" for a season three, adding, "I think that it's one and two, and we like where our closure is at the end of season two, so that will probably be it," according to Harper's Bazaar.

"That's what you said last time," Kidman told Kelley, while Witherspoon added: "That is. You sat here and said that last time, David."