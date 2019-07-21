KJ Apa and Britt Robertson Pack on the PDA at Comic-Con 2019 Party

New couple alert?

Riverdale actor KJ Apa, 22, and Britt Robertson, 29, may be more than co-stars; The two were spotted packing on the PDA amid the crowd at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con 2019 party on Saturday, E! News has learned. The two exchanged a kiss and appeared cuddly. The two were seen with their arms around each other and also held hands while walking together.

They were also spotted hanging out and chatting with his Riverdale co-stars, such as Camila Mendes.

Apa and Robertson appeared together in the 2017 movie A Dog's Purpose and are set to star together as love interests in the new film I Still Believe, a sequel to the 2018 indie I Can Only Imagine. The actor is playing real-life Christian music singer Jeremy Camp and the actress is starring as his wife Melissa Henning. The movie, which also stars Shania Twain, is set for release next year.