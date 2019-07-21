A Look Back at The Walking Dead's First Ever Comic-Con

Back in 2010, one little zombie show descended upon San Diego Comic-Con.

AMC's The Walking Dead was not yet the monster hit it would soon become, and at its first con appearance, the panel didn't even start with any cast members presentl. Most of the cast members weren't even really famous yet, since most people still knew Andrew Lincoln as the guy with the signs in Love Actually. (We still sometimes only think of him like this.)

The first part of the panel featured AMC exec Joel Stillerman, EP Greg Nicotero, EP Gale Anne Hurd, EP Frank Darabont, and comic book creator Robert Kirkland, and took place just a few months before the series would premiere for the first time in October 2010.

Kirkman described his comics as "the zombie [story] that never ends," which turned out to be pretty accurate, as we're now here nine years later on the eve of season 10.