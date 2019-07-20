Kim Kardashian Says Fans ''Have No Idea How Sweet'' Brothers Psalm West and Saint West Are

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth child and baby boy Psalm West's biggest fan in the his family is probably his big brother.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of their 3-year-old son Saint West"napping" with his 10-week-old bro, who is actually sleeping.

"Saint said he's gonna pretend to sleep with his brother," Kim wrote. "He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!"

Fans have kind of an idea. Kim has shared a little more than a handful of photos of Psalm since his May birth via surrogate, including pics of him with Saint. Last weekend, she posted a pic of her boys cuddling together. It's clear Saint has a special bond with his baby brother.

In April, a month before Psalm was born, Kim said in a Vogue's 73 Questions video that "Saint wants to name him Sainty too!"

The footage was shot in Kim and Kanye's home and showed the couple with their eldest three kids—Saint and sisters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 1.