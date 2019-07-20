Kim Kardashian Says Fans ''Have No Idea How Sweet'' Brothers Psalm West and Saint West Are

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 20, 2019 4:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth child and baby boy Psalm West's biggest fan in the his family is probably his big brother.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of their 3-year-old son Saint West"napping" with his 10-week-old bro, who is actually sleeping.

"Saint said he's gonna pretend to sleep with his brother," Kim wrote. "He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!"

Fans have kind of an idea. Kim has shared a little more than a handful of photos of Psalm since his May birth via surrogate, including pics of him with Saint. Last weekend, she posted a pic of her boys cuddling together. It's clear Saint has a special bond with his baby brother.

In April, a month before Psalm was born, Kim said in a Vogue's 73 Questions video that "Saint wants to name him Sainty too!"

The footage was shot in Kim and Kanye's home and showed the couple with their eldest three kids—Saint and sisters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 1.

Watch

Kim Kardashian Posts New Pic of 2-Month-Old Son Psalm West

See the reality star's latest photo of her and Kanye's boys and check out baby Psalm's cutest pics:

Psalm West, Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Night Night

Kim Kardashian shared this photo of Saint West, 3 and 1/2, "napping" with his 10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.

Saint West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Brotherly Love

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!

Psalm West

Instagram

2 Months Old

Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West, Saint West

@nabil

Big Brother

Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.

Psalm West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

1 Month Old

In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!

Psalm West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

1 Week Old

Six! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.

Article continues below

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season this fall, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Psalm West , Kim Kardashian , Celeb Kids , Babies , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.