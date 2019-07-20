Audrina Patridge Enjoys ''Nice Reset'' With Daughter After Getting a Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 20, 2019 1:55 PM

Audrina Patridge, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

There's nothing more special than some much-needed mother-daughter time!

Audrina Patridge is soaking up the sun and cherishing quality time with her 3-year-old daughter, Kirra. It looks like the two are enjoying their "staycation" on the California coast. Of course, building sandcastles, wearing colorful swimwear and taking long walks on the beach have been on their agenda.

"A little staycation getaway is always a nice reset," The Hills: New Beginnings star shared on Instagram, alongside several snaps of her and Kira's mini trip. "Thank you @theholidaysca we had the best time!"

The mother-daughter duo rocked vibrant bikinis during their vacation, with the reality TV personality donning a bright-yellow two-piece from her swimwear line, Prey Swim. The 3-year-old cutie opted for something a little more beachy by wearing a mermaid-inspired bathing suit. If anything, she looked like a mini Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Patridge's getaway comes nearly a day after news broke that she was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, Corey Bohan.

Audrina Patridge Tells Who's the Troublemaker on Hills Reboot

On Friday, E! News confirmed the report. The 37-year-old athlete was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Audrina and their daughter.

Additionally, Corey has been denied visitation until an investigation is complete.

According to court records, which were obtained by The Blast, the ruling comes after the 34-year-old star filed an emergency motion earlier this week. While the details of the restraining order are limited (a majority of the information was sealed by the court), the fashion designer made allegations of domestic violence.

E! News reached out to both Audrina and Corey's teams for comment. It's worth noting the 37-year-old actor has previously denied domestic violence allegations.

Despite the recent ordeal, it looks like the reality TV personality and her daughter have a bond like no other.

 

