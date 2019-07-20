Veronica Mars' Jason Dohring, '90s Stars and Other Actors Party at Comic-Con 2019

Ain't no party like a Comic-Con party!
Many celebs have been spotted at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019 bashes in recent days.
On Thursday, Veronica Mars actor Jason Dohring—whose show just launched season four on Hulu, and Spencer Grammer separately attended the Fandom Party at the Float lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. The same day, The Punisher star and True Blood alum Deborah Ann Woll attended the Upside Down: A Stranger Party with her fiancé EJ Scott. The bash took place at Fluxx Nightclub and was presented by Nerdist.
On Friday, American Pie alum Thomas Ian Nicholas, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith—who are promoting Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Frasier alum Kelsey Grammer and Yeardley Smith—the voice of Lisa Simpson—brought the '90s nostalgia to the #IMDboat Party on the IMDb yacht. Also spotted at the bash: Star Trek: Discovery's Spock, Ethan Peck.
Also on Friday, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen and Natalia Cordova-Buckley were seen together at the After Dark Party, hosted by Marvel Television and Entertainment Weekly at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.
Check out photos of celebs at Comic-Con 2019 parties:
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Fandom
Jason Dohring
The Veronica Mars star attends the Fandom Party at the Float lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Fandom
Spencer Grammer
The actress and daughter of Kelsey Grammer is spotted at the #IMDboat Party.
Paul Butterfield/Getty Images
Deborah Ann Woll and EJ Scott
The Punisher star and True Blood alum appears with her fiancé at the Upside Down: A Stranger Party, presented by Nerdist at Fluxx Nightclub.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Thomas Ian Nicholas
The American Pie alum appears at the #IMDboat Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith
Snoochie boochies! Jay and Silent Bob party at the #IMDboat Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Kelsey Grammer
The Frasier alum appears at the #IMDboat Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Ethan Peck
Star Trek: Discovery's Spock appears at the #IMDboat Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Yeardley Smith
The voice of Lisa Simpson makes an appearance at the #IMDboat Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
DJ Qualls
The Road Trip alum and Man in the High Castle actor is seen at the #IMDboat Party.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen and Natalia Cordova-Buckley
The Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars attend the After Dark Party, hosted by Marvel and Entertainment Weekly at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.
Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019 runs through Sunday.