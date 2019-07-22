Plan Your Getaway With The Bachelor's Hannah G x JustFab Collection

Courtesy of JustFab
by Jillian Punwar | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019
Will you accept this fabulous fashion collection?
One of Bachelor Nation's favorite members Hannah Godwin is well-known for her simplistic laidback style.
In fact, the former Bachelor contestant is sure to pack her best bikinis for paradise this summer when she heads to Bachelor in Paradise.
But before we watch her on the small screen again, Hannah recently partnered with online retailer JustFab to create a collection of pieces varying from unique swimsuits to trendy day dresses perfect for your next vacation.
"I would say my collection is carefree, relaxed and edgy," The Bachelor star told E! News exclusively. "The collection is filled with swimsuits, cover-ups and dresses: all must haves for your next summer vacay."
The collection is inspired by Hannah's travels all around the world, and includes transitional pieces that can go from day to night.
"I am constantly looking for easy and trendy pieces that I can just toss into my luggage," Hannah told E! News. "My collection has all of these."
Take a look of some of our favorites from Hannah's collaboration with JustFab below.
This striped high leg suit is a great one-piece to add to your swimsuit collection. In fact, it's Hannah's favorite in her collaboration! "I pretty much live in a swimsuit all summer long," Hannah told E! News. "My favorite piece in the collection is this suit."
These statement heels are a perfect pop of color to any outfit. If you're not a fan of purple, they also come in black!
This trendy top is perfect for any occasion this summer. "Clothing is my favorite way to express myself," Hannah shared with E! News. "I hope girls feel confident and carefree in these pieces that can take her from day to night."
This is the perfect beach bag. Can we order 20?
This bikini is amazing and we love that it features a belt with the high-waisted bottoms.
Pair this clutch with a solid-colored outfit for a pop of fun while keeping yourself organized.
We are obsessed with these unique sandals that dress up any outfit.
Looking for that perfect cover-up for the beach? Look no further. This crochet cover-up will look fabulous over any swimsuit.
This crossbody is a staple that you need in your closet. The essential bag comes in other colors as well and is a fan-favorite.
We're loving animal print this summer, and this fierce top is no exception.
These mules are perfect for any occasion, from long days at the office to a night out on the town.
Midi dresses are all the craze this summer, and we are so here for it—especially with this adorable polka dot print!
This handbag is so trendy and we are totally in love with it. The tote features a removeable pouch as well for extra organization.
We are loving this yellow halter-neck swimsuit for this summer.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres August 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
