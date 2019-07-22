EXCLUSIVE!

Plan Your Getaway With The Bachelor's Hannah G x JustFab Collection

by Jillian Punwar | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 3:30 AM

Will you accept this fabulous fashion collection?

One of Bachelor Nation's favorite members Hannah Godwin is well-known for her simplistic laidback style.

In fact, the former Bachelor contestant is sure to pack her best bikinis for paradise this summer when she heads to Bachelor in Paradise.

But before we watch her on the small screen again, Hannah recently partnered with online retailer JustFab to create a collection of pieces varying from unique swimsuits to trendy day dresses perfect for your next vacation.

"I would say my collection is carefree, relaxed and edgy," The Bachelor star told E! News exclusively. "The collection is filled with swimsuits, cover-ups and dresses: all must haves for your next summer vacay."

The collection is inspired by Hannah's travels all around the world, and includes transitional pieces that can go from day to night.

"I am constantly looking for easy and trendy pieces that I can just toss into my luggage," Hannah told E! News. "My collection has all of these."

Take a look of some of our favorites from Hannah's collaboration with JustFab below.

Striped High Leg Cut Swimsuit

This striped high leg suit is a great one-piece to add to your swimsuit collection. In fact, it's Hannah's favorite in her collaboration! "I pretty much live in a swimsuit all summer long," Hannah told E! News. "My favorite piece in the collection is this suit."

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Striped High Leg Cut Swimsuit
$61 JustFab
Sonya Block Heeled Sandal

These statement heels are a perfect pop of color to any outfit. If you're not a fan of purple, they also come in black! 

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Sonya Block Heeled Sandal
$60 JustFab
Cropped Tie Front Top

This trendy top is perfect for any occasion this summer. "Clothing is my favorite way to express myself," Hannah shared with E! News. "I hope girls feel confident and carefree in these pieces that can take her from day to night."

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Cropped Tie Front Top
$43 JustFab
To The Hamptons Tote

This is the perfect beach bag. Can we order 20?

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - To The Hamptons Tote
$60 JustFab
Polka Dot Belted Bikini

This bikini is amazing and we love that it features a belt with the high-waisted bottoms. 

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Polka Dot Belted Bikini
$61 JustFab
Heeled Out Clutch

Pair this clutch with a solid-colored outfit for a pop of fun while keeping yourself organized. 

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Headed Out Clutch
$50 JustFab
Jayda Slingback Heeled Sandal

We are obsessed with these unique sandals that dress up any outfit. 

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Jayda Slingback Heeled Sandal
$60 JustFab
Crochet Knit Cover-Up

Looking for that perfect cover-up for the beach? Look no further. This crochet cover-up will look fabulous over any swimsuit. 

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Crochet Knit Coverup
$57 JustFab
Rossi Crossbody Bag

This crossbody is a staple that you need in your closet. The essential bag comes in other colors as well and is a fan-favorite. 

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Rossi Crossbody Bag
$60 JustFab
Tie Front Animal Print Top

We're loving animal print this summer, and this fierce top is no exception. 

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Tie Front Animal Print Top
$43 JustFab
Come & Go Mule

These mules are perfect for any occasion, from long days at the office to a night out on the town.

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Come &amp; Go Mule
$65 JustFab
Dot Midi Dress

Midi dresses are all the craze this summer, and we are so here for it—especially with this adorable polka dot print!

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Dot Midi Dress
$60 JustFab
Travel Confirmation Tote

This handbag is so trendy and we are totally in love with it. The tote features a removeable pouch as well for extra organization. 

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Travel Confirmation Tote
$60 JustFab
Halter Neck Swimsuit

We are loving this yellow halter-neck swimsuit for this summer. 

E-comm: Hannah G?s partnership JustFab - Halter Neck Swimsuit
$61 JustFab

Bachelor in Paradise premieres August 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

