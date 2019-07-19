The Walking Dead Comic-Con Panel Confirms Danai Gurira's Exit and Premieres New Trailer

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 2:11 PM

Michonne is about to officially say goodbye. 

The Walking Dead just hit San Diego Comic-Con and Danai Gurira confirmed that season 10 will be her last, as rumored earlier this year

"I can confirm this will be my final season as Michonne on the show," she said on the Friday afternoon panel. 

We also finally have a premiere date for season 10, which is coming on August 6th on AMC, with a special airing on August 11th. 

While quite a few cast members have made their exit over the past couple seasons, most notably including Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan, there were a couple of newbies to announce as additions to the cast: Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll will be joining the series in season 10. 

Watch

Lauren Cohan Teases Return to The Walking Dead

Birch will play a Whisperer named Gamma who is "fiercely protective" of lead Whisperer and new big bad Alpha (Samantha Morton). Carroll will play Virgil, a guy who is "desperately trying to get home to his family," according to EP Gale Ann Hurd

Finally, at the end of the panel, a new action-packed trailer made its debut. You can watch it below! 

The Walking Dead will return Sunday, October 6 on AMC. 

For more coverage of The Walking Dead universe at SDCC check out Syfy Wire

